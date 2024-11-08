Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UGI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE UGI opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

