Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,236 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 900.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.