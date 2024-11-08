Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for EQR FY2025 Earnings

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQR. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

EQR opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 482.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,177 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Equity Residential by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 518,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 39.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after buying an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

