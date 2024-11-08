Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,413 shares of company stock worth $49,440,249 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

