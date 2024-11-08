Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,417.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,561 shares of company stock worth $13,309,042. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WDC opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.40. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.