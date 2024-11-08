Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.8% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 151,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 339,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 137,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $143.62 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

