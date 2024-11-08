William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for SunOpta Earnings

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

STKL opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in SunOpta by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SunOpta by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SunOpta by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

