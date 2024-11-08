William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.72 ($24.97) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of €34.73 ($38.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.33.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $324,000.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

