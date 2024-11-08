World Equity Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 787.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 967.7% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,009.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 795.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 925.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 809,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $183.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

