YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 7.6 %

YETI stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,630,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after buying an additional 1,488,994 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after buying an additional 105,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after buying an additional 179,005 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.