Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for EMR Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

