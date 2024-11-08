Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 11.1 %

Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $31,281.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,577,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,601.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

