34,143 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after acquiring an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after acquiring an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.6 %

TXRH opened at $197.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.24. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $201.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.