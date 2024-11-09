3,678 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $85.75 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $85.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

