4,406 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 901,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 590,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,605,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after purchasing an additional 371,513 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

