477 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,798.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,798.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

