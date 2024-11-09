A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given New $43.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 748,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

