AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $221.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $212.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $199.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,565,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 99,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

