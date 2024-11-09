Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 40,540 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

