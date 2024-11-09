Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 40,540 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $227.30.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.
View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.