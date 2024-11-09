Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEVA. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.04% and a negative net margin of 2,018.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $243,106.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,947.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

