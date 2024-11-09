Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $226.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE:AMG opened at $184.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.19. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

