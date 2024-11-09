Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,581 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,685.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,698,000 after purchasing an additional 721,671 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $312.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average of $276.93.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

