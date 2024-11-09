Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALRM. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

