Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.24). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -34.25%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

