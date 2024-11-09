Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 70.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 93.2% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,492,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,552 shares of company stock worth $40,287,253. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.