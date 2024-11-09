Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

