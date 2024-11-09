Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,189,000 after buying an additional 5,432,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Permian Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,607,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,108,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after buying an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

