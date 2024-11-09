Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.