Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $240.72 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

