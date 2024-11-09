Amalgamated Bank Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $400.68 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $167.64 and a 12 month high of $405.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.54 and a 200-day moving average of $332.40.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

