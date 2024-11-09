Amalgamated Bank Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,646 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 139,215 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $34.50 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

