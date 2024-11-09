Amalgamated Bank Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 33.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.46.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

