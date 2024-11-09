Amalgamated Bank Has $3.92 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 252.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $271.10 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.30 and a 52 week high of $278.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.77.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

