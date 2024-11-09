Amalgamated Bank Has $4.13 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,290,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $330.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.32 and a 1 year high of $331.89.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.