Amalgamated Bank Has $4.33 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 85.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

ZBH stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

