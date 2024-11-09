Amalgamated Bank Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $518.40 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.55 and a 1-year high of $552.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

