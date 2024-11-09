Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

COO stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

