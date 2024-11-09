Amalgamated Bank Purchases 370 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TER opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

