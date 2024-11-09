Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

