Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. BNP Paribas cut NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.