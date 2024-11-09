Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,668,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 629.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,550,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,558,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,500,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.0 %

OLED opened at $179.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $148.18 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.