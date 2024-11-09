Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 123.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2,269.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $138.77 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

