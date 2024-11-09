Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

