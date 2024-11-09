Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

