Amalgamated Bank Sells 30,531 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 263,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

