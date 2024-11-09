Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,070 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at $23,597,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNW. Maxim Group began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

