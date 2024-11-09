Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,103 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,541,000 after buying an additional 2,862,626 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after acquiring an additional 541,575 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,263,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $57,229,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $34.65 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

