Amalgamated Bank Sells 41 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

