Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,695 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,635,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

