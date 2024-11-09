Amalgamated Bank Sells 52,564 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

